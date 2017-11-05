Ocean City Restaurant Week Helps During Shoulder Season

During Ocean City's shoulder season, restaurant owners say business slows down. Some businesses say the only way to cash in is through Ocean City's events.

Chef Tracy prepared New Orleans shrimp and grits. His restaurant, Big Easy on 60 is one of many restaurants in Ocean City that's participating in Ocean City's restaurant week.

Chef Tracy says OC events is how restaurants survive during the shoulder season.

"We have an OC calendar that gives a list of events that they do every single day and every single week, as an owner and as a chef, you have to make sure you're a part of that conversation...it's huge for us... like I said without those things we don't survive," says Chef Tracy.

It was a quiet day in Chef Tracy's kitchen, but he's expecting the restaurant to be packed. Restaurant week is for the next two weeks in Ocean City.

Meya Chilengy works at Layton's on 92nd. She's says restaurant week brings more people to Ocean City.

"It's a ghost town, things kind of die down around here, so it's good to have some sort of event that brings some sort of incentive here to Ocean City," says Chilengy.

Owners are hoping more people will taste what Ocean City has to offer during restaurant week.