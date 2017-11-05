Woodside Car Crash Results in DUI Charge

WOODSIDE, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash that happened around 5:00 am Saturday. Troyvailant Rahssan Worthy, 24, of Greenwood was driving southbound of Upper King South Road, according to Delaware police.

Police say car ran off the east side of he road traveling southbound in the yard of a home on Upper King Road, striking a culvert. The car then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole from the car's front end before landing on its roof.

Worthy was treated by paramedics and transported by the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center where he was admitted with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say Worthy was under the influence, a DUI investigation was initiated and he was subsequently charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failed to remain within a single lane.