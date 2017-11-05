Man Robs Tobacco Store

REHOBOTH, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a tobacco store that occurred Sunday.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., as a male subject, armed with a sharp instrument entered the Cigar & Cigarette World located at 18701 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

Police say The suspect approached a store employee at the counter and demanded money. The store employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Delaware police. The suspect then fled in a south direction. The employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect is described a black male approximately 5’05” tall wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt armed with a sharp instrument. No further physical or clothing description availabe.