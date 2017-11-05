Milford Crash Injures Three

MILFORD, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred south of Milford.

The initial investigation has determined the crash occurred at approximately 7:0) p.m., Devin Cifuentes-Velasquez, 21 of Georgetown, was driving northbound on U.S. 113 DuPont Boulevard in the right lane approaching the intersection at Fitzgeralds Road. A car driven by Walter Bauer, 60 of Houston, was stopped for the red traffic light in the right lane. Cifuentes-Velasquez's car was directly behind Bauer's and subsequently struck the rear which caused the Bauer's car o strike a car driven by Randi Smith, 35 of Michigan, who was stopped in the left northbound lane of U.S. 113. All vehicles came to a stop just south of the intersection.

Devin Cifuentes-Velasquez was treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to the Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After evidence revealed he was under the influence, a DUI investigation was initiated and he was subsequently charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, vehicular assault to the second degree, and failure to have insurance license in possession.

Walter Bauer was treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to the Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Randi Smith was not injured.

US 113, DuPont Boulevard northbound just south of Fitzgeralds Road in the area of the crash was impacted for one hour as the crash was investigated and cleared.