Stray Emu Captured in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. (AP/WBOC) - An emu that had been roaming parts of Sussex County for about a month has been captured.

According to a facebook post by the Three Palms Zoo in Clayton, DE, the long-legged, flightless bird was located in the confines of an elementary school playground in Seaford.

Officials with the zoo aided in its capture, along with Seaford Police, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Agriculture and Delaware Animal Services.

The zoo said the bird was safe and had food and water. It is working to find the bird's owner.

Emus are the second-largest living bird by height. They are fast sprinters and, when agitated, can jump and kick with considerable force.