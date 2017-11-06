Virginia Candidates in Final Sprint Before Election Day - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Candidates in Final Sprint Before Election Day

Posted: 11/06/2017 03:39:00 -05:00 Updated:
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (left) speaks at the Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center in Manassas, Virginia. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie (right) speaks during a Tea Party debate. (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WBOC) - The candidates in Virginia's high-stakes, closely watched race for governor are in a final sprint before Election Day.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam are crisscrossing Virginia this weekend ahead of Tuesday's vote. Both are seeking to rally supporters in what many polls have shown is a close race. Allied groups and political parties on both sides are touting unprecedented get-out-the-vote efforts.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new a new governor this year, and the contest is viewed by many as an early referendum on President Donald Trump's political popularity. Democrats are eager to prove they can harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls, while Republicans are looking to show they have a winning blueprint in a blue-leaning state.

For voters in Accomack County, Va., you can learn when you need at the polls by clicking here.

Polls open in Virginia from 6am-7pm Tuesday.

