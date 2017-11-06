Overturned Dump Truck Snarls Traffic in Milton

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have issued a traffic advisory after a dump truck overturned on Broadkill Road (Rt. 16) west of Coastal Highway in Milton.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. As a result of the crash, debris from the truck has spilled over the roadway, causing Broadkill Road west of Coastal Highway to be shut down. There are no known injuries at this time.

Further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation, according to police.