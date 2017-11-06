1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.



Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

Holden was one of 80 defendants named in the contraband smuggling scheme at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover in indictments unsealed in October 2016.

Sixty-six of the 80 defendants have pleaded guilty, including 12 of the 18 correctional officers charged. Holden is the first correctional officer to be sentenced in the case.



Prosecutors said Holden smuggled contraband, including narcotics, tobacco, K2 and cellphones, into the prison in exchange for bribes from inmates.



Thirty-five inmates and 27 civilians also have been charged.