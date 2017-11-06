Dover Police Investigating Shots Fired at DSU's Entrance

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle Sunday morning near Delaware State University.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. a 29-year-old driver with a 17-year-old passenger were traveling in the right lane of North DuPont Highway southbound near the main entrance of Delaware State University.

Police said that meantime, an unknown black 4-door vehicle was traveling the same direction in the center lane, when an unknown passenger began shooting at the the victims' vehicle in the right lane. Police said the victims' vehicle was struck three times on the driver side and caused the driver to swerve, striking a pedestrian traffic signal at the intersection.

Police said there were no reported injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.