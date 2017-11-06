Police Make Arrest in Hurlock Armed Robberies

HURLOCK, Md. - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Hurlock man wanted in connection to a slew of armed robberies in Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties.

Officers arrested 34-year-old James Quinton Thomas after he was wanted for several armed robberies and other crimes during the month of October.

According to the sheriff's officer, Thomas was charged with the following:

5 counts of first-degree assault

5 counts of second-degree assault

3 counts of reckless endangerment

3 counts of attempted armed robbery

Home invasion

2 counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

2 counts of wearing and carrying a firearm

4 counts of theft under $100

Trespassing

5 counts of issuing false documents

4 counts of forgery of private documents

Police say the suspect involved in the armed robberies is the person who was found shot 3 times early in the morning on October 28th, in Bobtown near Hurlock. That investigation is ongoing.