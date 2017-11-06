Maryland AG: Sinclair, Tribune TV Merger is a 'Bad Deal' - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland AG: Sinclair, Tribune TV Merger is a 'Bad Deal'

Posted: 11/06/2017 12:45:00 -05:00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's attorney general opposes the proposed merger between Sinclair Broadcasting Group and rival TV station operator Tribune Media.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh filed comments Friday with the Federal Communications Commission, arguing that the merger would lead to fewer options for consumers and higher prices.

Frosh also asked the FCC to delay its decision on the merger until a court decides how to calculate national audience reach.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair is already the nation's largest local TV station operator with 173 stations. The Tribune deal, plus other pending acquisitions, would give it a total of 233 stations.

Sinclair says the merger would make it more efficient and would help the survival of free, over-the-air TV.

The attorneys general in Illinois, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have already voiced their opposition.

