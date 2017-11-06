Frankford to Decide on Police Department Future

The JP Court in Frankford will be moving to Georgetown, leading to a loss of $44,000 per year for the town (Source: WBOC)

FRANKFORD, Del. - The town of Frankford may soon have an answer for their police department's future.

Tonight, the town council is set to discuss whether to hire a police chief for the town or contract with Delaware State Police for coverage.

"We are looking at does it make sense to have one police chief who a lot of his time is taken up with administrative work, versus just strictly hiring state police who can do more of the patrolling and the stuff the town actually needs," says Frankford Councilman Marty Presley.

Monday night's move comes after the town decided not to go forward with a police unification with the town of Dagsboro, citing expenses. Presley says cost will play a factor in tonight's decision as well.

"We budged for a police chief this year so that's in our budget. We wouldn't have to increase taxes," he says. "With the state police, I think we are probably leaning toward--if we go that route--to contract for about 12 hours a week to start, which would be less for what we budgeted for a chief."

Many in the Frankford community said they looked forward to a decision being made and having solid police coverage again.

"It's something we want to back up: that we have a safe community and also a safe library," says Frankford Public Library Director Rachel Wackett. "We had almost 35,000 visits last year alone, so we need to provide basic safety services."

"As long as someone--state trooper or town police--is looking at things, we'll be happy with it," says Frankford Family Diner Owner Fatih Ocak.

If Frankford decides to go the state police route, they won't be alone. The nearby town of Millville contracts Delaware State Police for coverage for their town, located about seven miles east of Frankford.