Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $120,000 in Damages

RIDGELY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Caroline County Saturday night.

It took officers about two hours to control the blaze on Oakland Road in Ridgely, but it caused a lot of damage. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it caused an estimated $75,000 in structure damage and another $45,000 in damages to contents. There were no animals in the barn at the time of the fire, since it was only used for storage. It contained lawn maintenance equipment, hay and antiques.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Easton office at 410-822-7609.