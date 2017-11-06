Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $120,000 in Damages - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ridgely Barn Fire Causes $120,000 in Damages

Posted: 11/06/2017 16:52:00 -05:00 Updated:
(Photo credit: MGN) (Photo credit: MGN)

RIDGELY, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a barn fire in Caroline County Saturday night.

It took officers about two hours to control the blaze on Oakland Road in Ridgely, but it caused a lot of damage. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it caused an estimated $75,000 in structure damage and another $45,000 in damages to contents. There were no animals in the barn at the time of the fire, since it was only used for storage. It contained lawn maintenance equipment, hay and antiques.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals in the Easton office at 410-822-7609.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Pop Up Shops Coming to Cambridge

    Pop Up Shops Coming to Cambridge

    11/06/2017 19:56:00 -05:002017-11-07 00:56:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-07 00:56:05 GMT
    Inside an empty store front Monday morning, Jill Jasuta was taping a "Coming Soon" sign on a store window - a sign of what's to come from her business all set up inside.More
    Inside an empty store front Monday morning, Jill Jasuta was taping a "Coming Soon" sign on a store window - a sign of what's to come from her business all set up inside.More

  • Crisfield Going Red to Fight Drug Abuse

    Crisfield Going Red to Fight Drug Abuse

    11/06/2017 19:25:00 -05:002017-11-07 00:25:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-11-07 00:27:22 GMT
    Crisfield, Md.- The town of Crisfield is going red this week, all in part to put an end to the opioid epidemic. Red ribbons are being passed out by the city to raise awareness for drug abuse.City council member, Erik Emely, teamed up with people at the SMore
    Crisfield, Md.- The town of Crisfield is going red this week, all in part to put an end to the opioid epidemic. Red ribbons are being passed out by the city to raise awareness for drug abuse.City council member, Erik Emely, teamed up with people at the SMore

  • Wayward Emu Recovering After Being Captured in Seaford

    Wayward Emu Recovering After Being Captured in Seaford

    11/06/2017 18:28:00 -05:002017-11-06 23:28:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 6:54 PM EST2017-11-06 23:54:43 GMT
    TOWNSEND, Del. --- An emu captured on Saturday after running about in Seaford is recovering at a kennel in New Castle County, just days after it caused quite a stir more than 60 miles away.More
    TOWNSEND, Del. --- An emu captured on Saturday after running about in Seaford is recovering at a kennel in New Castle County, just days after it caused quite a stir more than 60 miles away.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    11/06/2017 10:14:00 -05:002017-11-06 15:14:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-06 15:14:31 GMT
    Eastern Correctional Institution. (Photo: WBOC)Eastern Correctional Institution. (Photo: WBOC)
    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.More
    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.More

  • Police Search for Missing Hartly Woman

    Police Search for Missing Hartly Woman

    11/06/2017 07:41:00 -05:002017-11-06 12:41:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 7:42 AM EST2017-11-06 12:42:41 GMT
    Constance J. EngelsiepenConstance J. Engelsiepen
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 69-year-old Hartly woman reported as missing.More
    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 69-year-old Hartly woman reported as missing.More

  • Stray Emu Captured in Seaford

    Stray Emu Captured in Seaford

    11/06/2017 03:32:00 -05:002017-11-06 08:32:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 3:32 AM EST2017-11-06 08:32:13 GMT
    Photo: 3 Palms Zoo/FacebookPhoto: 3 Palms Zoo/Facebook
    An emu that had been roaming parts of Sussex County for about a month has been captured.More
    An emu that had been roaming parts of Sussex County for about a month has been captured.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

  • Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

  • Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices