Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint at Dover Restaurant

Posted: 11/06/2017 17:01:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at a restaurant in Dover.

According to police, it happened at Jazzy Jay's Soul Food Café on North DuPont Highway a little after midnight on Sunday. Witnesses told police that a large crowd had gathered in the parking lot, but by the time police arrived, the crowd had dispersed.

Witnesses said shots were heard coming from the restaurant's parking lot, but they weren't able to provide any suspect information, police said.

No victims have been identified and there have been no reports of any injuries.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant G. Windish at 302-697-4454 or 302-698-8453. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

 

