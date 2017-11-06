Wayward Emu Recovering After Being Captured in Seaford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wayward Emu Recovering After Being Captured in Seaford

TOWNSEND, Del. --- An emu captured on Saturday after running about in Seaford is recovering at a kennel in New Castle County, just days after it caused quite a stir more than 60 miles away.

The emu was corralled at West Seaford Elementary School on Saturday by workers with the 3 Palms Zoo & Education Center near Smyrna and local police, according to the organization, which gives shelter to many animals that are abandoned by owners or "surrendered" to the group.

Matt Sheffner, a co-owner of 3 Palms who helped collect the emu, said there are a lot of questions about the emu, including the identity of its owner.

"I know that it had been seen, it recent days down in Seaford. I don't know how long it's been out --- roughly a month from what I understand," he said.

The emu is now being held at the Square Dog Ranch near Townsend, Del. and is recovering after being injured during an altercation with someone prior to the capture attempt, said Cathy Capone, the kennel's owner.

"He's a little weary," she said.

The emu has company next to his enclosure from another emu named Eddie who was also on the loose in 2015. Capone keeps a number of rescued animals, like ducks, sheep, and other animals in enclosures at her kennel.

"We're trying to acclimate him with the other emu to see if they will get along or not. There's been a little bit of a dominance thing, I think," she said.

3 Palms Co-owner Dan Stonebraker said the unfortunate thing about the emu captured on Saturday is that he was likely abandoned by an owner who no longer wished to care for the animal. Many of the animals at the zoo are surrendered to the organization because they would otherwise be let out into the wild.

"If anyone with any sense, if any human lost their pet, wouldn't they report it missing? Wouldn't they make an attempt to secure the animal?" he said.

Stonebraker and Capone said they believe the emu is very young, possibly not even 1 year old. The emu's sex is also unknown, though Capone said the name "Kiwi" was suggested as a way to hedge.

"We're gonna' feel out the situation between [the captured emu and Eddie]," she said. "Over the next couple weeks we'll figure out what the long-term plan will be for him."

 

 

