Delaware Technical Community College Dedicates P.O.W. M.I.A. Chair

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware Technical Community College in Kent County dedicated a new P.O.W. M.I.A. chair on its Terry Campus on Monday.

The chair is intended to bring awareness for veterans and their sacrifices at a time when many younger generations aren't as knowledgeable about what people have done in service of the country's military, said Dr. Leonard Link, a former Del Tech educator and Vietnam War veteran who paid for the chair's plaque.

"We had students coming into school who didn't know what 9/11 was...I just figured we had to do something to make our student population more aware of what goes on with veterans," he said.

The chair is located at the school's flag circle on its campus in Kent County.