Crisfield Going Red to Fight Drug Abuse

Crisfield, Md.- The town of Crisfield is going red this week, all in part to put an end to the opioid epidemic. Red ribbons are being passed out by the city to raise awareness for drug abuse.

City council member, Erik Emely, teamed up with people at the Somerset County Health Department as well as at the state level, to obtain the ribbons.

Although the concept is simple, Emely thinks it'll really make an impact across the town and unite everyone.

"It's a good thing to see many people out here helping trying to help the ones that need help. And reaching out. And to see these ribbons all around our town, it's shows that people care. And then hopefully someone will step up and find out that there is help," Emely said.

An order was put in for 150 ribbons at the local flower shop today. Owners of the shop are working hard to make sure they're ready for distribution on Thursday night.

People can get their ribbons, free of charge, at the Crisfield Fire Department this Thursday. Some folks in town say they are already looking forward to picking theirs up.

Emely's goal is to hand out 500 ribbons, roughly 100 were given out already this week. People are being urged to put the ribbons on their cars, on their homes or even wear them on their shirt.