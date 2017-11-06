Pop Up Shops Coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Inside an empty store front Monday morning, Jill Jasuta was taping a "Coming Soon" sign on a store window - a sign of what's to come from her business all set up inside.

"We are so excited. We can't wait to open our doors and welcome everyone in," Jasuta said.

Jasuta and husband, Jim Duffy, say their pop up did so well last year, they're back for more.

And they're not alone. Further out of town Johnny Shockley from Hooper's Island Oyster Company was stocking tin cans with his oysters - a first for him.

"We need to get our oyster industry back and this was the only way we're going to be able to do that," Shockley said.

Shockley says with his new collector cans ready to be sold this holiday season, he hopes to save Dorchester County aquaculture.

That - and he says - to help promote business in Cambridge.

"Its a very cool thing," Shockley said.

A deal for businessowners and for Cambridge too.

"We are seeing a lot of investment in downtown a lot of interest in downtown," said Katie Clendaniel, Cambridge Main Street's director.

Clendaniel says with more interest, their next step is to get businesses to stay permanently.

It's a step that Jasuta and Duffy say they're very close to taking.

"Well if we continue to build that kind of success, of course we got to stop back and look at that," Duffy said.