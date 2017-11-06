Salisbury Mayor's Salary Raise Tabled For Now

SALISBURY, Md.- The salary of the Salisbury City Mayor could triple in 2019 based on a budget review committee's proposal. At Monday night's city council meeting members discussed a variety of numbers they each felt comfortable with, but ultimately tabling the discussion for now.

The discussion tonight moved from not if the position deserved a raise, but rather how much the raise should be.

The city's budget review committee proposed a raise that would triple the mayor's current salary of $25,000 to $75,000. The mayor's salary hasn't been increased in over 10 years, according to the city clerk.

Former Mayor and now Councilman Jim Ireton is against raising the position's salary past $40,000. He proposed a small increase every four years, but never going above $37,000. Council Members Muir Boda and April Jackson seemed to agree on a salary between $50,000-60,000 while Council President Jack Heath still thinks it should be higher.

"Yes, it's been a long time since these salaries went up and they should go up," Ireton said. "But certainly not, in my opinion, some of the things we heard tonight at the council table."

Ireton said over his six years as mayor he handled more than Day, who now has at least three new city positions helping him on various jobs. Ireton said with the additional positions hired he can't support also increasing the mayor's salary by this much.

Ultimately the council decided that due to Councilman Hardy Rudasill's absence they would table the discussion until the next council meeting.

Current Mayor Jake Day remains on his position against raising the salary. Day told WBOC he is planning to run for reelection in 2019.