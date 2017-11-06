Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot

Posted: 11/06/2017 23:46:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former prison culinary instructor sued Delaware education officials in federal court Monday, claiming he was wrongfully fired for speaking about a deadly prison riot and hostage taking.

In the complaint, Anthony Stella claims state officials violated his free speech rights and breached the terms of his employment contract by terminating him without just cause.

"The defendants took action adverse against plaintiff as a direct and proximate result of and in retaliation for plaintiff's First Amendment protected speech on matters of public concern," Stella's lawyers wrote.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are the Delaware Department of Education, Education Secretary Susan Bunting, and Sandra Waldee-Warden, a teaching supervisor at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Stella was working at Department of Correction's maximum-security prison in Smyrna when inmates seized a building on Feb. 1, killing correctional officer Steven Floyd and taking three other staffers hostage. Two of the hostages were released during a standoff that lasted nearly 20 hours before police used a backhoe to breach a wall and rescue a female counselor.

With the prison on lockdown, Stella said he other prison workers could listen to hostage negotiations that were being broadcast over corrections officers' radios and, as officials later discovered, could also be heard by the public over broadband radio.

After being confined to the prison for several hours, Stella was driving home when he received a call from a reporter with the News Journal of Wilmington and began speaking to him about his experiences that day as "a private citizen on a matter of public interest." The interview was posted on the newspaper's website later that night.

Stella also posted his thoughts about conditions at the prison on Facebook that same night but says he immediately deleted them after being contacted by a Department of Education supervisor.

"Plaintiff's Facebook post was not an official communication concerning the prison education program on behalf of DOC or DOE but rather a statement by a private citizen on a matter of public concern," the complaint states.

Stella nevertheless says he was notified in March that the DOE intended to terminate his employment for "misconduct in office and willful neglect of duty." The notification said his actions violated the education department's external communication policy, the Department of Correction's public information and media policy, and the DOC's code of conduct.

Stella says he was terminated by Bunting in April, and that a hearing officer upheld that decision on appeal in an August ruling.

Stella is seeking monetary damages, and an injunction ending what he describes as the illegal communications policies of the DOE and DOC.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

    Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

    11/06/2017 23:56:00 -05:002017-11-07 04:56:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-07 04:56:22 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police.More

  • Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot

    Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot

    11/06/2017 23:46:00 -05:002017-11-07 04:46:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-07 04:46:25 GMT
    A former prison culinary instructor sued Delaware education officials in federal court Monday, claiming he was wrongfully fired for speaking about a deadly prison riot and hostage taking.More
    A former prison culinary instructor sued Delaware education officials in federal court Monday, claiming he was wrongfully fired for speaking about a deadly prison riot and hostage taking.More

  • Salisbury Mayor's Salary Raise Tabled For Now

    Salisbury Mayor's Salary Raise Tabled For Now

    11/06/2017 22:23:00 -05:002017-11-07 03:23:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 10:29 PM EST2017-11-07 03:29:21 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- The salary of the Salisbury City Mayor could triple in 2019 based on a budget review committee's proposal. At Monday night's city council meeting members discussed a variety of numbers they each felt comfortable with, but ultimatelyMore
    The salary of the Salisbury City Mayor could triple in 2019 based on a budget review committee's proposal. At Monday night's city council meeting members discussed a variety of numbers they each felt comfortable with, but ultimatelyMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

  • Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

  • Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices