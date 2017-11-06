Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police Saturday.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper tried to pull over Donshell T. Weston, 32 of Seaford, when he was driving north on Coverdale Road north of Hastings Farm Road. Police said they pursued him until his car struck a utility pole at Fisherman’s Bridge. Weston then ran from the scene, police said. The incident happen at around 6:28 p.m.

Police said he is wanted for having a controlled substance, disregarding police signals, resisting arrest, as well as other traffic related charges.

DSP asks anyone with information in reference to Donshell Weston’s whereabouts to contact TFC. E. Eschbach at 302-337-1090 or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.