Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

Posted: 11/06/2017 23:56:00 -05:00 Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police Saturday. 

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper tried to pull over Donshell T. Weston, 32 of Seaford, when he was driving north on Coverdale Road north of Hastings Farm Road. Police said they pursued him until his car struck a utility pole at Fisherman’s Bridge. Weston then ran from the scene, police said. The incident happen at around 6:28 p.m.

Police said he is wanted for having a controlled substance, disregarding police signals, resisting arrest, as well as other traffic related charges. 

DSP asks anyone with information in reference to Donshell Weston’s whereabouts to contact TFC. E. Eschbach at 302-337-1090 or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

    Troopers Looking for Seaford Man after Police Pursuit

    11/06/2017 23:56:00 -05:002017-11-07 04:56:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-07 04:56:22 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police.More
    Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Seaford man after a car chase with police.More

  • Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot

    Prison Instructor Says He Was Fired for Talking About Riot

    11/06/2017 23:46:00 -05:002017-11-07 04:46:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 11:46 PM EST2017-11-07 04:46:25 GMT
    A former prison culinary instructor sued Delaware education officials in federal court Monday, claiming he was wrongfully fired for speaking about a deadly prison riot and hostage taking.More
    A former prison culinary instructor sued Delaware education officials in federal court Monday, claiming he was wrongfully fired for speaking about a deadly prison riot and hostage taking.More

  • Salisbury Mayor's Salary Raise Tabled For Now

    Salisbury Mayor's Salary Raise Tabled For Now

    11/06/2017 22:23:00 -05:002017-11-07 03:23:00 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 10:29 PM EST2017-11-07 03:29:21 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- The salary of the Salisbury City Mayor could triple in 2019 based on a budget review committee's proposal. At Monday night's city council meeting members discussed a variety of numbers they each felt comfortable with, but ultimatelyMore
    The salary of the Salisbury City Mayor could triple in 2019 based on a budget review committee's proposal. At Monday night's city council meeting members discussed a variety of numbers they each felt comfortable with, but ultimatelyMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    1st Correctional Officer Sentenced in ECI Smuggling Case

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

    A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.

    More

  • Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

    An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

    More

  • Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More

    Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices