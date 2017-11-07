Arraignments Set for Inmate Defendants in Deadly Del. Prison Riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Several Delaware prison inmates are facing arraignments for their alleged roles in a deadly prison riot and hostage-taking.



Eighteen inmates were indicted last month in connection with the February uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, in which correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd was killed and three other prison workers were taken hostage. Sixteen of the defendants are charged with first-degree murder in Floyd's death.



A Superior Court commissioner was scheduled to preside over arraignments Tuesday for at least six defendants, five of whom are charged with murder and two of whom already are serving time for murder.



The arraignments, at which a defendant is informed of the charges against him, advised of his rights, and formally enters a plea, were to be conducted by videoconference.