Maryland AG Wants to Keep Electoral Maps for 2018 Election

FREDERICK, Md. (AP)- Maryland's attorney general wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a Republican appeal over the state's map for the 6th District in the western part of the state.

Attorney General Brian Frosh asked the high court to affirm a U.S. District Court decision not to impose a preliminary injunction that would have required a new statewide map before the 2018 election.



A three-judge panel ruled in August that the need for the "extraordinary remedy" of a preliminary injunction hadn't yet been proved by the plaintiffs. The case was put on hold in order to wait for guidance from the Supreme Court.



Seven Republican voters contend Democrats redrew Maryland's eight congressional districts to favor their party. They had asked the panel to prevent the state from enforcing the map.