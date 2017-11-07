Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A Harrington man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.

Forty-eight-year-old James E. Hammond is charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect in the February 2014 death of 7-month-old Aubri N. Thompson.

Hammond on Monday rejected the Delaware Department of Justice's offer to plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge, which would have carried a 10-year sentence.

Defense attorney P. Scott Wilson says Hammond is aware of the risk in rejecting the offer.

A state medical examiner's report says the baby girl died from blunt force trauma. Investigators said they were told she had fallen from a crib while Hammond was watching her during her parents' vacation. According to Delaware State Police, no medical attention was sought for the child until the following day.

A jury trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.

