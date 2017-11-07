Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.

Police say the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. and involved a car and a dirt bike in the southbound land of US 113.

Police said injuries have been reported in the crash, but the exact number of injuries is still unknown.

US 113 southbound has been shut down in the area of Parker Lanes; commuters should expect delays.

This story will be updated as more details are available.