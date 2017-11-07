Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

SkyCam 16 shows the wreckage that once was the Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats. Walls were knocked down and debris pushed back.More
Called simply "The Sign", a documentary focusing on the controversy surrounding the John Henry Winder memorial outside Salisbury's historic courthouse is in development, with the film-makers saying they're trying to help defuse the tension on both sides.More
A former correctional officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison.
Twenty-eight-year-old Xavier Holden, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Friday.
