Radio Update Project on Track After Osprey Nest Delay

SALISBURY, Md.- The radio tower update project in Wicomico County is now back on track now that an osprey nest is no longer there.

Osprey nests were spotted in two radio towers in Wicomico County last spring.

Department of Emergency Services says these nets set their project back almost three months costing them not just extra time... but extra money.

But now, the nests are gone and Emergency Services said they're ready to wrap this project up.

Bill Nutter from the Department of Emergency Services said the birds delayed several updates that needed to be done to the towers.

"Both of these sites get buildings antennas and feed lines and both of them get extra steel put on the tower to upgrade them to withstand 120 mph winds," Nutter said.

Nutter said while the delay was significant, they hope to wrap up this project by the end of December.