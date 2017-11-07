Route 1 in Dover Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound State Route 1 in the area of exit 91.

According to troopers, the accident occurred around 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, on State Route 1 northbound in the area of Kitts Hummock Road.

Police also report that the accident includes a tractor-trailer and a vehicle, but it is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

State Route 1 northbound in the area of exit 91 is currently closed. Delaware State Police say drivers should expect delays in the area and find alternate routes of travel.

Further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.