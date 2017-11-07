Barricade Situation in Accomack County

NEW CHURCH, Va.- Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church.

Sheriff Todd Godwin said that at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, his office received a report of a domestic incident at 33625 Sign Post Road.

Godwin said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found out that a man had barricaded himself inside his home and threatens to harm himself.

Godwin said his office is being assisted by Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.