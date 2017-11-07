Calloway Gym in Salisbury Torn Down, New Community Center on Its - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Calloway Gym in Salisbury Torn Down, New Community Center on Its Way Into Town

Posted: 11/07/2017 15:57:00 -05:00 Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - It's the end of an era for the Calloway Gym in Salisbury, as crews tear down the building.

Originally constructed in 1966, Calloway Gym housed several youth sports and afterschool programs.

The gym underwent a thorough evaluation by an insurance provider earlier this year, and it was determined the 51-year old building needed to be replaced.  

Through a partnership, the City of Salisbury and Wicomico Public Schools plan to build a new community center.

One of the discussed plans is to build the new community center in the same area of its current location on Calloway Street.

Wicomico Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin said one idea is to connect the community center with a permanent building for the Choices Academy school that will also be built. 

Dr. Hanlin said the new community center will offer many new services.

"Wraparound services. After-school programs. A wellness center. Lots of exciting ideas for this community," said Dr. Hanlin

Jermichael Mitchell, Co-Founder of KIDZ R.O.C. after school programs, has mentored  and coached kids at the Calloway Gym for years. He said he's excited to see the impact these new programs will have on students.

"When you get that text or you get that inbox or that phone call from a youth who you've mentored for a long time and they tell you it's starting to make sense. And it takes time. When you plant it doesn't start to grow," said Mitchell.

Dr. Hanlin said demolition should be complete in about two weeks.

Public schools, along with the city, will then begin more serious planning for the construction of the 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    11/07/2017 09:27:00 -05:002017-11-07 14:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:27 AM EST2017-11-07 14:27:49 GMT
    James E. HammondJames E. Hammond
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More

  • Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    11/07/2017 12:04:00 -05:002017-11-07 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:01 PM EST2017-11-07 18:01:57 GMT
    Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More

  • Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    11/07/2017 14:34:00 -05:002017-11-07 19:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 2:34 PM EST2017-11-07 19:34:41 GMT
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices