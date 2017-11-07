Public's Help Wanted in Identifying Milton Burglary Suspect

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a home burglary.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Vega Way, Cave Colony around 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. Police said the woman showed in the surveillance photos entered through a side door and stole several items once inside.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the woman, they're asked to contact Detective K. Wideman at 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.