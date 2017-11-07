Police Investigate Rehoboth Beach Gas Station Robbery

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station in Rehoboth Beach that occurred Monday night.

According to police, a man armed with a sharp instrument entered the Valero gas station on Coastal Highway a little after 7 p.m. The man approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied and removed an undisclosed amount of cash.

After taking the money, the man left the store. The clerk was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information in reference to the incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unite at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.