Police Investigate Rehoboth Beach Gas Station Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Rehoboth Beach Gas Station Robbery

Posted: 11/07/2017 17:07:00 -05:00 Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a gas station in Rehoboth Beach that occurred Monday night.

According to police, a man armed with a sharp instrument entered the Valero gas station on Coastal Highway a little after 7 p.m. The man approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. 

After taking the money, the man left the store. The clerk was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information in reference to the incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unite at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne

    Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne

    11/07/2017 19:30:00 -05:002017-11-08 00:30:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-11-08 00:30:21 GMT
    Vincent Farms in Laurel, Md. Ray Vincent, the owner, is speaking out against a minimum wage hike bill that passed the Delaware State Senate. (Photo: WBOC)Vincent Farms in Laurel, Md. Ray Vincent, the owner, is speaking out against a minimum wage hike bill that passed the Delaware State Senate. (Photo: WBOC)
    Princess Anne, Md.- Homeowners in the community of Perry Hawkin, just south of Princess Anne, are trying to get answers from the state about an irrigation permit that could potentially affect their well water.A public hearing was held at the Princess AnnMore
    Princess Anne, Md.- Homeowners in the community of Perry Hawkin, just south of Princess Anne, are trying to get answers from the state about an irrigation permit that could potentially affect their well water.A public hearing was held at the Princess AnnMore

  • Nutria Eradication Project Successful, More to be Done

    Nutria Eradication Project Successful, More to be Done

    11/07/2017 18:49:00 -05:002017-11-07 23:49:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-11-08 00:04:50 GMT
    Searching through marshes taller than man, field specialist, Mario Eusi and his chocolate lab mix, Cain, were training on Tuesday at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.More
    Searching through marshes taller than man, field specialist, Mario Eusi and his chocolate lab mix, Cain, were training on Tuesday at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.More

  • UPDATE: Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    11/07/2017 12:04:00 -05:002017-11-07 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-07 23:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More
    Delaware State Police say a man is dead after a serious crash along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro, Tuesday morning.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    11/07/2017 09:27:00 -05:002017-11-07 14:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:27 AM EST2017-11-07 14:27:49 GMT
    James E. HammondJames E. Hammond
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More

  • UPDATE: Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    11/07/2017 12:04:00 -05:002017-11-07 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-07 23:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More
    Delaware State Police say a man is dead after a serious crash along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro, Tuesday morning.More

  • Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    11/07/2017 14:34:00 -05:002017-11-07 19:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 2:34 PM EST2017-11-07 19:34:41 GMT
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices