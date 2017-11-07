DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

"You're looking at over half a billion dollars in funding over the next couple of decades," says DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. "But we have to preserve this corridor and that's what we are here promising to do."

Cohan says since they now have necessary environmental approvals they can move forward with the long-planned projects-- and fast.

"We are going to public hearing by the end of this month," she says. "So once we start with this public hearing, you're going to see see dirt moving very soon."

Governor John Carney briefly spoke at Tuesday's announcement, saying these plans will help the area's future.

"So much today, economic development and growth [are] depending on quality of life," he tells WBOC. "One of the big detractors of quality of life is traffic, so this is a project that will help relieve some of the traffic problems."

According to DelDOT's map of the plan, the top priority projects are the 113 & Route 9 and Route 113 & 404 intersections in Georgetown, as well as widening 113 and adding the Route 24 bypass in Millsboro. Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson says all the improvements will be a boost to their local economy.

"The challenge we are finding now is that there's so much traffic that people are concerned to get off the road and stop and patronize one of our local businesses because it's hard to get back into traffic," he says.

Hudson explains that traffic is no longer just a summer problem.

"Through the week, night time, day time, it doesn't matter," he says. "There's a lot of traffic and so we want to find a way to take advantage of the business growth and a traffic in a way that's productive for the town."

Cohan says all the seventeen projects are already funded, with 80 percent coming from federal dollars, and the state paying for the remaining 20 percent.