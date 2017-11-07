DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Su - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

Posted: 11/07/2017 17:39:00 -05:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

"You're looking at over half a billion dollars in funding over the next couple of decades," says DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan. "But we have to preserve this corridor and that's what we are here promising to do."

Cohan says since they now have necessary environmental approvals they can move forward with the long-planned projects-- and fast.

"We are going to public hearing by the end of this month," she says. "So once we start with this public hearing, you're going to see see dirt moving very soon."

Governor John Carney briefly spoke at Tuesday's announcement, saying these plans will help the area's future.

"So much today, economic development and growth [are] depending on quality of life," he tells WBOC. "One of the big detractors of quality of life is traffic, so this is a project that will help relieve some of the traffic problems."

According to DelDOT's map of the plan, the top priority projects are the 113 & Route 9 and Route 113 & 404 intersections in Georgetown, as well as widening 113 and adding the Route 24 bypass in Millsboro. Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson says all the improvements will be a boost to their local economy.

"The challenge we are finding now is that there's so much traffic that people are concerned to get off the road and stop and patronize one of our local businesses because it's hard to get back into traffic," he says. 

Hudson explains that traffic is no longer just a summer problem.

"Through the week, night time, day time, it doesn't matter," he says. "There's a lot of traffic and so we want to find a way to take advantage of the business growth and a traffic in a way that's productive for the town."

Cohan says all the seventeen projects are already funded, with 80 percent coming from federal dollars, and the state paying for the remaining 20 percent.

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne

    Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne

    11/07/2017 19:30:00 -05:002017-11-08 00:30:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-11-08 00:30:21 GMT
    Vincent Farms in Laurel, Md. Ray Vincent, the owner, is speaking out against a minimum wage hike bill that passed the Delaware State Senate. (Photo: WBOC)Vincent Farms in Laurel, Md. Ray Vincent, the owner, is speaking out against a minimum wage hike bill that passed the Delaware State Senate. (Photo: WBOC)
    Princess Anne, Md.- Homeowners in the community of Perry Hawkin, just south of Princess Anne, are trying to get answers from the state about an irrigation permit that could potentially affect their well water.A public hearing was held at the Princess AnnMore
    Princess Anne, Md.- Homeowners in the community of Perry Hawkin, just south of Princess Anne, are trying to get answers from the state about an irrigation permit that could potentially affect their well water.A public hearing was held at the Princess AnnMore

  • Nutria Eradication Project Successful, More to be Done

    Nutria Eradication Project Successful, More to be Done

    11/07/2017 18:49:00 -05:002017-11-07 23:49:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-11-08 00:04:50 GMT
    Searching through marshes taller than man, field specialist, Mario Eusi and his chocolate lab mix, Cain, were training on Tuesday at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.More
    Searching through marshes taller than man, field specialist, Mario Eusi and his chocolate lab mix, Cain, were training on Tuesday at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.More

  • UPDATE: Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    11/07/2017 12:04:00 -05:002017-11-07 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-07 23:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More
    Delaware State Police say a man is dead after a serious crash along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro, Tuesday morning.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    Harrington Man Charged in Baby's Death Rejects Plea Deal

    11/07/2017 09:27:00 -05:002017-11-07 14:27:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 9:27 AM EST2017-11-07 14:27:49 GMT
    James E. HammondJames E. Hammond
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man accused in the death of his girlfriend's infant niece has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial.More

  • UPDATE: Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    Troopers Investigate US 113 Crash in Dagsboro

    11/07/2017 12:04:00 -05:002017-11-07 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-11-07 23:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)Tuesday's crash scene on Route 113 in Dagsboro. (Photo credit: Chopper 16)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred Tuesday morning along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro.More
    Delaware State Police say a man is dead after a serious crash along US 113 in the area of Parker Lane in Dagsboro, Tuesday morning.More

  • Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    Barricade Situation in Accomack County

    11/07/2017 14:34:00 -05:002017-11-07 19:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 7 2017 2:34 PM EST2017-11-07 19:34:41 GMT
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
    Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricade situation at a home in New Church, Virginia.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices