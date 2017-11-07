Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

Posted: 11/07/2017 18:30:00 -05:00 Updated:

FREDERICA, Del. --- Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

The project was one stop on Gov. John Carney's tour of transportation projects around the state on Tuesday. The project is slated to be finished in 2018, but DelDOT engineer Craig Flowers said it will be helpful in accommodating traffic from the new DE Turf Sports Complex.

"You're separating the traffic that's trying to get across Route 1 and get access to both sides, get over to Frederica, get over to Milford Neck Road," he said.

