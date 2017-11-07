Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Well Water Concerns in Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Md.- Homeowners in the community of Perry Hawkin, just south of Princess Anne, are trying to get answers from the state about an irrigation permit that could potentially affect their well water.

A public hearing was held at the Princess Anne Library to allow those concerns about the permit met with officials from the state's Department of Environment.

Jack Higgins is one home owner in the area who doesn't want his well drying up. He's lived in the Perry Hawkin community for thirty years and has seen first hand the impact wells have when they run dry.

"You can imagine, one day you're washing your clothes... the next day you're not," Higgins said.

Reports of wells in Somerset County running dry date back to 2007 and the 1990s. Folks have claimed farmers as well as the Eastern Correctional Institution have used up more water than what was allowed. Which in return has caused well problems within a five mile radius.

"I'm just hoping the state's considering other besides agricultural interests...the interests of normal everyday people," Higgins said.

At the public hearing today, the state assured homeowners they won't be affected by the proposed permit.

If approved, the permit would allow one farmer, Wayne Holland, to use an annual daily average of 66,000 gallons of water per day. And up to 403,000 gallons per day during the month of maximum crop irrigation. With the water coming from the confined Pocomoke aquifer.

Those numbers still aren't sitting well with home owners.

"Are the multiple counties talking to each other do they have all the data to make the decision like this," Robert Adams said.

 

