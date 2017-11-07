Accomack County Votes to Elect School Board Officials

NEW CHURCH, Va.- It's official. Accomack County has voted in favor of electing their previously appointed school board officials at Tuesday night's election.

The Virginia State Election ballots included a special referendum for Accomack. A yes or no question to decide if school board officials in the county should be elected or appointed. 72% voted yes, from the 17 precincts, to change the current method of selection.

Robert Snyder is a father who voted at the New Church precinct on Tuesday. He felt parents should have a say in who represents the public schools his children attend.

"The school board shouldn't appoint who they want on the school board and keep their regular agenda," Snyder said. "It needs to be parents that have children that are in the public schools."

Snyder says he hopes the state elected officials understand the Eastern Shore's education concerns.

"This is a small community and sometimes it seems like we're overlooked for school money that we really should have," Snyder said.

But Betty Fosque doesn't think anything is wrong with how the current method was going.

"Really at this point and time I don't feel like there should be any change," Fosque said. "They should be appointed, yes."

But the county-wide consensus revealed in favor of the change on Tuesday with nearly 7,500 votes to elect their school board officials.