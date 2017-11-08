Train Collides with Truck Carrying Chickens in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- Police are investigating a crash Tuesday involving a train and a chicken truck.

Maryland State Police say it happened after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Peggy Neck Road and Route 13. According to police, a truck carrying chickens was trying to turn right onto Route 13 from Peggy Neck Road but could not merge into the lane due to traffic. The truck was then sitting on train track when a freight train hit the back of the truck.

Police say no one was injured in the accident. WBOC will continue to update you as more details become available.