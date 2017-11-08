Wicomico County Council Accepts Land Donation

WICOMICO CO., Md. - A long debate over accepting more than 200 acres of land in Wicomico County is over.

The Wicomico County Council voted Tuesday night 4-3 in favor of accepting a free stretch of land on Connelly Mill Road.

The land is directly adjacent to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road. The 235 acre property has an estimated worth of over $1 million, but some council members were unsure if they should accept it, saying the county has enough land and they never do anything with it.

The county would no longer receive the taxes landowners already pay on the property, but Councilman John Hall said it doesn't matter. Hall said the county would have 50 years to make a profit on the property if it was left untouched because of its million dollar value.

While the council has decided to accept the land, there's no word what will be done with it.