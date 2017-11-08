Police Investigating Millsboro Convenience Store Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Millsboro Convenience Store Robbery

Posted: 11/08/2017 07:59:00 -05:00 Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man who held up a Millsboro convenience store on Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. as a man armed with a sharp object entered the Shell Food Mart, located at 24851 John J. Williams Highway, formerly known as the Dash In.

The man approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the register. When the employee turned over the money, the suspect then ran from the store in an unknown direction, police said. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as black, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6, wearing dark colored clothing, and armed with a sharp instrument.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 or Detective K. McCabe at 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

