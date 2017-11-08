20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive

Posted: 11/08/2017 08:37:00 -05:00 Updated:
Stuff The Bus Logo (WBOC News Photo) Stuff The Bus Logo (WBOC News Photo)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Joining forces to end hunger. Two organizations in Sussex County, Delaware are coming together to do just that.

It's a week-long event dedicated to helping all Delawareans in need this holiday season.

Volunteers from the Delaware Transit Corporation spent their day sorting through donations and stacking them inside a DART bus for the 20th anniversary of the "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive.

The annual event is a collaboration between DART and the Food Bank of Delaware.

According to Patty Boyd, marketing director for DART, this isn't just an act of kindness, it's a necessity.

"The numbers show that one in eight people rely on the food bank and 25 percent of them are kids, so it's a real problem for this small state of Delaware," she said.

In light of the 20th anniversary, this year's goal is to collect 20 tons of donations.

"We're looking for non-perishable items so that would be canned foods, like canned vegetables, fruit. Dried items can be pasta, dried beans, it can also be paper products personal care products, they also accept pet food because they know people are trying to hold onto their pets," said Boyd.

The student council at the Jefferson School in Georgetown has contributed to this event for about five years.

Principa Connie Hendrix delivered their donations and encourages everyone to do the same.

"There are a lot of people who don't have and we should be grateful for what we do have and give back to others," she said. "That's what we try to teach the kids so that they can teach their kids and so on and so forth."

To learn more about what you can donate, and where the donation events will held throughout the week, click here

If you're unable to attend one of these events, you can head over to any local DMV in Delaware, where they will be collecting food until noon Thursday. 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive

    20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive

    11/08/2017 08:37:00 -05:002017-11-08 13:37:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 9:08 AM EST2017-11-08 14:08:11 GMT
    Stuff The Bus Logo (WBOC News Photo)Stuff The Bus Logo (WBOC News Photo)
    Joining forces to end hunger. Two organizations in Sussex county are coming together to do just that.
    It's a week long event  dedicated to helping all delawareans in need this  holiday season.    More
    Joining forces to end hunger. Two organizations in Sussex County, Delaware are coming together to do just that.More

  • A Look at the Winners and Losers of the Top US Races

    A Look at the Winners and Losers of the Top US Races

    11/08/2017 08:12:00 -05:002017-11-08 13:12:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:12 AM EST2017-11-08 13:12:34 GMT
    Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Photo: AP)Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Photo: AP)
    Democrats swept Virginia and New Jersey's governor's races, incumbents came out on top in several big-city mayoral races and voters in Maine said they wanted to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.More
    Democrats swept Virginia and New Jersey's governor's races, incumbents came out on top in several big-city mayoral races and voters in Maine said they wanted to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.More

  • Police Investigating Millsboro Convenience Store Robbery

    Police Investigating Millsboro Convenience Store Robbery

    11/08/2017 07:59:00 -05:002017-11-08 12:59:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:09 AM EST2017-11-08 13:09:16 GMT
    Delaware State Police are looking for a man who held up a Millsboro convenience store on Tuesday night.More
    Delaware State Police are looking for a man who held up a Millsboro convenience store on Tuesday night.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

  • Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Propose Legalizing Marijuana

    Delaware Lawmakers Propose Legalizing Marijuana

    Delaware lawmakers have proposed legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana for people who are 21 years old or older.

    The bill was unveiled on Thursday at Legislative Hall in Dover. If passed, the bill would create a commissioner to tax, regulate, and distribute marijuana in Delaware, which has already legalized medical marijuana as treatment for certain types of illnesses and decriminalized possession of a small amount of pot.

    More

    Delaware lawmakers have proposed legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana for people who are 21 years old or older.

    The bill was unveiled on Thursday at Legislative Hall in Dover. If passed, the bill would create a commissioner to tax, regulate, and distribute marijuana in Delaware, which has already legalized medical marijuana as treatment for certain types of illnesses and decriminalized possession of a small amount of pot.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices