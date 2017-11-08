20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Joining forces to end hunger. Two organizations in Sussex County, Delaware are coming together to do just that.

It's a week-long event dedicated to helping all Delawareans in need this holiday season.

Volunteers from the Delaware Transit Corporation spent their day sorting through donations and stacking them inside a DART bus for the 20th anniversary of the "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive.

The annual event is a collaboration between DART and the Food Bank of Delaware.

According to Patty Boyd, marketing director for DART, this isn't just an act of kindness, it's a necessity.

"The numbers show that one in eight people rely on the food bank and 25 percent of them are kids, so it's a real problem for this small state of Delaware," she said.

In light of the 20th anniversary, this year's goal is to collect 20 tons of donations.

"We're looking for non-perishable items so that would be canned foods, like canned vegetables, fruit. Dried items can be pasta, dried beans, it can also be paper products personal care products, they also accept pet food because they know people are trying to hold onto their pets," said Boyd.

The student council at the Jefferson School in Georgetown has contributed to this event for about five years.

Principa Connie Hendrix delivered their donations and encourages everyone to do the same.

"There are a lot of people who don't have and we should be grateful for what we do have and give back to others," she said. "That's what we try to teach the kids so that they can teach their kids and so on and so forth."

To learn more about what you can donate, and where the donation events will held throughout the week, click here.

If you're unable to attend one of these events, you can head over to any local DMV in Delaware, where they will be collecting food until noon Thursday.