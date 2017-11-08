20th Anniversary Stuff The Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive

Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.More
Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.More
Delaware lawmakers have proposed legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana for people who are 21 years old or older.
The bill was unveiled on Thursday at Legislative Hall in Dover. If passed, the bill would create a commissioner to tax, regulate, and distribute marijuana in Delaware, which has already legalized medical marijuana as treatment for certain types of illnesses and decriminalized possession of a small amount of pot.More
Delaware lawmakers have proposed legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana for people who are 21 years old or older.
The bill was unveiled on Thursday at Legislative Hall in Dover. If passed, the bill would create a commissioner to tax, regulate, and distribute marijuana in Delaware, which has already legalized medical marijuana as treatment for certain types of illnesses and decriminalized possession of a small amount of pot.More