72-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Woman Charged With DUI After Pedestrian Hit

Posted: 11/08/2017 11:30:00 -05:00 Updated:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland woman for drunken driving after a 72-year-old man was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach shopping center.

Police said the incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday as 50-year-old Melissa F. Nearing of Greenbelt, Maryland, was exiting the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

Police said Nearing failed to see a man crossing an access road to the dimly lit parking lot and her car hit him, which sent him into the middle of the road.

Police said evidence revealed that Nearing was intoxicated, and she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The unidentified victim, from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to Beebe Medical Center and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information to this crash is asked to contact Detective N. DeMalto at 302-703-3267.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Council President to Run for Wicomico Executive

    Salisbury Council President to Run for Wicomico Executive

    11/08/2017 13:05:00 -05:002017-11-08 18:05:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:09 PM EST2017-11-08 18:09:05 GMT
    Jack Heath (Photo: Salisbury City Council page)Jack Heath (Photo: Salisbury City Council page)
    Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver is getting some competition for the 2018 election. On Wednesday, Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath formally announced his campaign for county executive.More
    Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver is getting some competition for the 2018 election. On Wednesday, Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath formally announced his campaign for county executive.More

  • Md. Woman Charged With DUI After Pedestrian Hit

    72-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle

    11/08/2017 11:30:00 -05:002017-11-08 16:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-11-08 16:52:29 GMT
    Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland woman for drunken driving after a 72-year-old man was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach shopping center.More
    Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland woman for drunken driving after a 72-year-old man was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach shopping center.More

  • A Look at the Winners and Losers of the Top US Races

    A Look at the Winners and Losers of the Top US Races

    11/08/2017 08:12:00 -05:002017-11-08 13:12:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 8 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-11-08 16:17:02 GMT
    Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Photo: AP)Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam, right, celebrates his election victory with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy at the Northam For Governor election night party at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Photo: AP)
    Democrats swept Virginia and New Jersey's governor's races, incumbents came out on top in several big-city mayoral races and voters in Maine said they wanted to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.More
    Democrats swept Virginia and New Jersey's governor's races, incumbents came out on top in several big-city mayoral races and voters in Maine said they wanted to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

  • Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

  • Virginia Oyster Company Brings Back Chesapeake Bay Scallops

    Virginia Oyster Company Brings Back Chesapeake Bay Scallops

    Eli Nichols with the Rappahannock Oyster Company is trying to grow scallops in mesh bags that float just beneath the surface in Watts Bay near Wallops Island, Virginia. Scallops have been absent from this area ever since the Hurricane of 1933 that created the Ocean City inlet but killed the eel grass that supports bay scallops.

    More

    Eli Nichols with the Rappahannock Oyster Company is trying to grow scallops in mesh bags that float just beneath the surface in Watts Bay near Wallops Island, Virginia. Scallops have been absent from this area ever since the Hurricane of 1933 that created the Ocean City inlet but killed the eel grass that supports bay scallops.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices