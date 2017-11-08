Md. Woman Charged With DUI After Pedestrian Hit

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Maryland woman for drunken driving after a 72-year-old man was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach shopping center.



Police said the incident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday as 50-year-old Melissa F. Nearing of Greenbelt, Maryland, was exiting the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.



Police said Nearing failed to see a man crossing an access road to the dimly lit parking lot and her car hit him, which sent him into the middle of the road.



Police said evidence revealed that Nearing was intoxicated, and she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.



The unidentified victim, from Rehoboth Beach, was taken to Beebe Medical Center and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information to this crash is asked to contact Detective N. DeMalto at 302-703-3267.