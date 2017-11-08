Salisbury Council President to Run for Wicomico Executive

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver is getting some competition for the 2018 election.

On Wednesday morning, Salisbury City Council President Jack Heath formally announced his campaign for county executive.

Heath, who has served as president of the council since 2015, said he plans to run as an independent candidate for county executive.

Last month Culver, a Republican who was elected county executive in November 2014, officially announced his candidacy for a second term.