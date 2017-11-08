Wachapreague Coast Guard Helps Canadian Sailors - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wachapreague Coast Guard Helps Canadian Sailors

WACHAPREAGUE, Va. — The Wachapreague Coast Guard assisted two people after their boat ran aground on Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Wachapreague were notified around 4:40 p.m. that a 37-foot yacht ran aground near the Wachapreague Inlet with two Canadian citizens aboard.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 45-foot Response Boat crew to assist. The crew arrived on scene, but could not reach the vessel with the boat due to shallow water.

 

After switching boats, the crew helped the two get their boat off ground and then anchor it for the night. The Coast Guard took the boaters to Wachapreague.

 

"The water depth in many parts of our area of responsibility makes it especially dangerous for unfamiliar mariners," said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Perry Clifton, response boat coxswain for the case. "There are many places we can't reach due to shallow water. We were glad to be able to help these folks after they ran aground in the dark, in unfavorable weather conditions."

