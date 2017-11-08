SALISBURY, Md.- The Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show returns to Wicomico County.

The Eastern Shore Classic began today in Wicomico County.

Dogs of all sizes, breeds and colors came out today to compete.

Some participants like Kathryn Mines said its a great bonding experience between the people and the dogs. " It's a lot of fun... and it's just so much fun to be able to take your best buddy with you everywhere you go."

Dog show veteran Diane Ammerman has been doing this for nearly 40 years. She said, "The excitement is taking a young puppy like the little male that we had and watching him from this point to actually showing him and finishing him as a champion."

The dog show last until Monday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center starting at 7 a.m.