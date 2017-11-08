The Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Returns to Wicomico County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Returns to Wicomico County

Posted: 11/08/2017 14:11:00 -05:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show returns to Wicomico County.

 The Eastern Shore Classic began today in Wicomico County.

Dogs of all sizes, breeds and colors came out today to compete.

Some participants like Kathryn Mines said its a great bonding experience between the people and the dogs. " It's a lot of fun... and it's just so much fun to be able to take your best buddy with you everywhere you go."

Dog show veteran Diane Ammerman has been doing this for nearly 40 years. She said, "The excitement is taking a young puppy like the little male that we had and watching him from this point to actually showing him and finishing him as a champion."

The dog show last until Monday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center starting at 7 a.m.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    DelDOT Announces Strategic Plan for Route 113 Improvements in Sussex County

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

    Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.

    More

  • Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Frederica Interchange To Be Finished Next Year

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

    Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.

    More

  • Virginia Oyster Company Brings Back Chesapeake Bay Scallops

    Virginia Oyster Company Brings Back Chesapeake Bay Scallops

    Eli Nichols with the Rappahannock Oyster Company is trying to grow scallops in mesh bags that float just beneath the surface in Watts Bay near Wallops Island, Virginia. Scallops have been absent from this area ever since the Hurricane of 1933 that created the Ocean City inlet but killed the eel grass that supports bay scallops.

    More

    Eli Nichols with the Rappahannock Oyster Company is trying to grow scallops in mesh bags that float just beneath the surface in Watts Bay near Wallops Island, Virginia. Scallops have been absent from this area ever since the Hurricane of 1933 that created the Ocean City inlet but killed the eel grass that supports bay scallops.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices