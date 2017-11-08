The Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show Returns to Wicomico County

Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.More
Eli Nichols with the Rappahannock Oyster Company is trying to grow scallops in mesh bags that float just beneath the surface in Watts Bay near Wallops Island, Virginia. Scallops have been absent from this area ever since the Hurricane of 1933 that created the Ocean City inlet but killed the eel grass that supports bay scallops.More
