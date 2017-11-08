Community Tour Brings Shakespeare to Vulnerable Populations in D - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Community Tour Brings Shakespeare to Vulnerable Populations in Delaware

By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Fourteen performances of Delaware Shakespeare's "As You Like It" have been for myriad of people unlikely to ever set foot in an actual theatre.

The company's community tour brings Shakespeare to people like the homeless, prisoners, and those with disabilities. On Wednesday, the troupe performed for a room of non-verbal adults--and a few students--at the Stockley Center in Georgetown.

"Shakespeare wrote his plays for all different kinds of people," says Delaware Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director David Stradley. "So the really exciting and special thing about this tour is that we are kind of going back to the roots of Shakespeare and taking Shakespeare to everyone."

The actors in the production say they get as much out of it as they put in.

"Being able to go into these vulnerable populations has been just rewarding for us to be able to actually connect with people we don't normally get to connect with," explains actress Bi Jean Ngo. "And make them feel valued as community members also that deserve art and deserve professional acting."

For the staff at the Stockley Center, they say the performance helps their residents' development and happiness. 

"You'll see their smiles, their reactions and a lot of people don't understand that just because they might not be vocal....their facial expressions explain it all," says Iola Tariq, the center's work program assistant. "They enjoy this. They're really welcoming to the Shakespeare play."

For more on Delaware Shakespeare and their community tour, visit their website. 

 

 

