Community Tour Brings Shakespeare to Vulnerable Populations in Delaware

Seventeen projects are coming to Route 113, some within a matter of months.
On Tuesday afternoon, DelDOT unveiled their new strategic implementation plan for the Route 113 corridor. The plan is divided into seventeen projects, stretching from Ellendale to Selbyville, with the projects divided into three levels of priority.More
Delawareans have been passing by the Frederica interchange project in Kent County for quite some time and engineers say it will help get people where they need to go when it's completed next year.More
Searching through marshes taller than man, field specialist, Mario Eusi and his chocolate lab mix, Cain, were training on Tuesday at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge.
Training to track nutria - an invasive rodent species.More
