Salisbury Man Arrested for Attempted Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: 11/08/2017 17:40:00 -05:00 Updated:
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has been arrested for attempted murder, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers were called to the Days Inn on North Salisbury Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

When they arrived, they found two women with injuries sustained during an assault and a juvenile. They were all treated at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and released, police said. 

According to police, the man allegedly behind the assault, 18-year-old Dewan Temar Ginn, was a known acquaintance to the victims.

Ginn had left the scene before police arrived. Officers obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody on Monday.

He's charged with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, three counts of first and second degree assault, false imprisonment and five counts of reckless endangerment.

 

