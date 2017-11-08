Queen Anne's Sheriff's Office to Get New K-9

CENTREVILLE, Md.- Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hoffman announced he'll bring on a new drug recognition and patrol dog, following the line-of-duty death of K-9 Blek this past September.

Hofmann was joined by members of his agency and the founder and executive director of the National Police Defense Foundation, who gave the sheriff’s office a $5,000 donation for the purchase and training of a new K-9.

“The citizens of Queen Anne’s County deserve an active K-9 unit within my agency to focus on the drug issues that are facing not only our county but our nation as a whole," Hofmann said.

Additional donations came from the Queen Anne’s County FOP Lodge #108, Elizabeth Pierson, Centreville United Methodist Church and Dr. Amy Delano-McNair.

The remaining costs associated with securing this new K-9 has been approved by and will come from the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, which will use seized and forfeited funds from within the county, the sheriff's office said.

Blek, a black Malanois/German Shepherd mix, passed away on Sept. 8. The 4-year-old dog was playing ball when he suddenly collapsed from a seizure. He was taken to an emergency veterinary facility in Annapolis, where he later died.

Blek had a distinguished three year career with the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff, working with his handler Deputy First Class Ahearn.