Salisbury Installs New Electronic Meters Downtown, Announces Free Parking through November

SALISBURY, Md. - As the City of Salisbury replaces quarter meters downtown with electronic pay stations, Mayor Jake Day announced a "Parking Holiday" through the month of November. 

Between Wednesday, November 8th, and Sunday, November 26th, parking at all metered spots in Downtown Salisbury is completely free.

This comes as the city makes the switch from traditional mechanical parking meters to the new pay stations that allow drivers to pay with debit or credit cards.

"It's the way of life now for a lot of people. Just swipe your card and use your card everywhere you go," said driver Dawn Pruitt, who's happy to see the switch.

The new machines also provide pay-by-phone convenience through the “Whoosh” mobile app, so drivers can add time to their meters without leaving  shop or restaurant.

In the first phase of the transition, 106 meters will be removed from the West end of Downtown, including parking lots 4, 11, 12 and 15, and the on-street parking on Church and Market St.

Following that work, new parking stations will be installed on East Main Street.

