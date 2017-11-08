Victory Church Moves from Suburbs to Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. --- Victory Church has packed up its controversial operations in Kent County and has partnered with the People's Church of Dover in an attempt to better offer help to the homeless, according to a church leader.

Pastor Mark Harmon with Victory Church said the ministry was no longer using the church building on Forrest Avenue for its services and was shifting its focus to Dover. Victory will now hold services and focus its efforts to help the homeless from People's Church.

But Victory won't be joining the People's Church congregation, said Rev. Ellen Witko. The pastor of the downtown Dover church said the partnership is aimed at helping both ministries out and better serving the homeless.

"They feed people at lunchtime and at dinner time every day so we hope to engage with that," she said.

Victory Church is known by many people for its controversial proposal to build "tiny" affordable homes on its property that could be rented to the homeless. The plan was soundly opposed by some neighbors, who also accused Victory of being a bad neighbor that allowed noise on its property.

Church leaders have also targeted the City of Dover with some criticism, saying the city needs to do more for the homeless.

Mayor Robin Christiansen, who formed a blue ribbon task force looking to reduce homelessness in the Dover area, said he hopes Victory can be a good partner in rather than detractor.

"We're not here to create enemies, we're here to create partners," he said.

Victory Church will hold its services at the People's Church of Dover on South Bradford Street on Sunday mornings before regular services. It will also assist with volunteer efforts for the homeless during Code Purple evenings.