Officials: Inmate Throws Feces, Urine into Face of Delaware Correctional Officer

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

SMYRNA, Del. --- An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center threw feces and urine into the face of a Delaware correctional officer this week, officials said on Wednesday.

Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Correction, said the incident occurred on Monday and was under investigation.

A news release from the union representing correctional officers in Delaware said the incident happened while a tray was being collected after a meal. The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware said the officer was about to close a door flap when she was called over by the inmate inside the cell.

"At that point, the inmate threw a Styrofoam cup containing liquid into the face of the officer. The liquid smelled distinctly of urine and feces," the release said.

COAD said the officer fired a brief burst of pepper spray into the cell and was later seen by a medical professional at the prison before treatment at an emergency center in Smyrna.

Union President Geoff Klopp said the incident highlights the need to deal with chronic understaffing at the prison, an issue highlighted in a report on the causes behind an inmate riot at Vaughn, in which a correctional officer was killed.

