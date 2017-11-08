Legislation for Families and Farms Difficult to Fund



PRESTON, Md. - A wet Wednesday morning didn't stop Lynda Blades from picking apples out of her orchards.

That's because she's busy preparing for a farmers market with customers in need of an extra hand.

"It's been an eye opener for me to see who needs a hand," Blades said.

Blades was one of several farmers who sold their goods to low income families this year. It's part of a program from the Maryland Farmers Market Association.

Earlier in May, Governor Larry Hogan signed the Farms and Families Act to back programs that would help families needing fresh food and farmers looking to sell.

It''s a win-win.

"I think it is, yes," Blades said.

But with its approval, there is another hurdle for the Farm and Families Act - the cost of $500,000.

"There's never enough money. People are always looking for more," said Maryland Senator Addie Eckardt.

Eckardt says it won't be so easy - especially with a budget deficit coming this year.

"The reality is whether or not we want to increase taxes, that's the reality," Eckardt said.

Under the law, Maryland isnt required to fund the entire $500,000.

In a statement to WBOC, the Maryland Farmers Market Association said they'll take whatever amount they can get.

The primary program to benefit from the Farms and Families Act is called the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program. The program has been running on private funds for years. Eckardt says using public funds would be more difficult.